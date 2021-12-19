Stoke City and Wolves are battling it out to sign Cambridge United starlet Saleem Akanbi, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

Akanbi, 17, is a product of the Cambridge United youth academy. The midfielder is yet to make his first-team debut for the League One side, but he’s alreayd attracting some interest from higher up in the Football League Pyramid.

Nixon has revealed in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday that both Wolves and Stoke City are competing to sign the youngster ahead of January.

The report then goes on to reveal how Cambridge may hand Akanbi a first-team statr in a bid to ‘keep him progressing’ and to also enable the U’s to slap a heavier price tag on the youngster.

Wolves and Stoke though both want to ‘fast-track him into their senior squads’, says Nixon.