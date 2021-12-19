Nottingham Forest are plotting a loan swoop for Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

Longstaff, 24, has featured 11 times in the Premier League for Newcastle United this season, scoring once.

The midfielder is now in his fourth season as a first-team member at St James’ Park but has found himself more and more on the peripheries of the squad, having played just 20 minutes of the last seven outings.

Now though, Nottingham Forest are reportedly plotting a surprise January swoop for the midfielder.

Nixon writes in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday that Steve Cooper’s side are interested in a loan move for the Englishman, going on to add that Cooper will be given some leeway in January as club officials believe they have a shot at promotion.