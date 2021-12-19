Former Derby County owners Peter Gadsby and Andy Appleby are ‘ready to join forces’ in a bid to takeover the crisis club.

Derby County have been in administration for three months now. In that time the club has incurred two separate points deductions whilst seeing interested parties come and go.

One of those names to have been linked with a takeover is Appleby – the former Rams owner was said to have been part of a takeover party including Jez Moxey.

Appleby and his group were linked early on in Derby County’s administration with Gadsby being linked earlier this month.

But Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69) that neither ‘had enough to pay the bills to come out of administration and buy the stadium’, and so the pair are set to link up, bringing together a handful of their personal backers in a big to raise the supposed £50million plus wages required by the English Football League.