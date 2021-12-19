Celtic are ‘checking on’ Barnsley’s Callum Styles in their search for a new left-back, reports Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (19.12.21, pg. 69).

Styles, 21, joined Barnsley from Bury midway through the 2018/19 season. Since, the Englishman has made 89 league appearances for the Tykes with his breakthrough campaign coming last time round.

Under former manager Valerien Ismael, Styles featured 44 times in the Championship, scoring four and assisting three as he proved himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in the division.

And he’s impressed again this time round.

Despite Barnsley’s struggles, Styles has made 21 Championship outings so far this season, scoring and assisting one.

But now, Nixon writes in this morning’s The Sun on Sunday that Celtic are looking at Styles ahead of the January transfer window, with the Scottish giants looking to fill a longstanding void at left-back.