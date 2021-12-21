Dean Cox played 275 games in all competitions for Leyton Orient between 2010 and 2016, scoring 59 goals.

Cox, now age 34 is one of the most iconic O’s players of all time. The Brighton academy graduate is best known for his five seasons in East London, helping Orient reach the League-One play-off final under Russell Slade in 2014.

Following issues with the club’s ownership at the time, Cox was released on September 1st 2016 which left him ineligible for other clubs until the start of the January window. Cox later joined Crawley Town, where he made 26 league appearances and scoring twice.

He had a brief spell on loan at Burgess Hill before spending three years at National League South side Eastbourne Borough. He most recently joined Isthmian Premier League side Worthing last summer.

