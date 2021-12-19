West Brom romped to promotion after a barnstorming 2019/20 campaign. As good as their promotion campaign was, they dropped like a stone the following season.

West Brom fans saw the Baggies drop back to the Championship and they brought in Valerian Ismael over the summer. He’s seen a mixed bag of results and the Black Country side sit 4th in the table.

Last time out it was a trip to South Yorkshire to face a Barnsley outfit that are seriously misfiring this campaign. The Tykes sat 23rd ahead of kick-off and, on paper, looked there for the taking.

The trouble is, paper can be torn up and scrapped as can the form book. That was the case at Oakwell. Despite 16 shots at goal and the bulk of the game’s possession (58.1%), West Brom couldn’t find a breakthrough and the game ended in a dour, 0-0 draw.

Here are three West Brom players who were disappointing in Friday’s draw against Barnsley.

Jake Livermore – WhoScored rating 6.20

Livermore saw a lot of West Brom’s ball (4%) and made 37 touches in midfield. However, he failed to get a grip on the game and wasn’t as influential as he could have been. His distribution was accurate enough (76%) but it had no cutting edge with no passes leading to chances. A yellow card capped a forgettable game for the 32-year-old.

Karlan Grant – WhoScored rating 6.49

Attacking midfielder Grant has nine goals and three assists to his name this season so far. He was not able to add to that tally against a Barnsley side with their own struggles. He made 39 touches in the game; 24 of these were pass attempts. 16 found their target and two were key passes creating chances. However, Grant just didn’t impose himself on the game.

Jordan Hugill – WhoScored rating 6.61

29-year-old Hugill has made 19 appearances for the Baggies this season. Against Barnsley, it was yet another game where the striker failed to have any real impact. He fashioned two shooting opportunities – one on target – and won four headers. However, he was beaten in the air six times and his passing failed to make any inroads or create any chances.

