Charlton Athletic lost 1-0 away at Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic travelled down to Plymouth Argyle in League One this afternoon, in their first game since Johnnie Jackson’s appointment as the club’s permanent boss.

The former Addicks midfielder had impressed in caretaker charge and he faced another recently-appointed manager in Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher.

But it was Schumacher’s side who took the lead today. Kieran Agard struck on the cusp on half-time to hand the Green Army 1-0 lead going into the break.

It was a difficult showing for Charlton today and the absence of Conor Washington was painfully evident – the striker missed out on today’s game and Charlton looked a whole lot weaker in attack because of it.

See what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say about Washington on Twitter this afternoon:

No Famewo, No Washington, with Purrington being forced into LCB was always a recipe for disaster tbh, don't see us getting back into this #cafc — Danny (@lungers1995) December 18, 2021

God I miss Washington #cafc — Alfie Hollins (@alfie_tweets) December 18, 2021

Was a big worry having no Washington today, he’s so pivotal to the way we play #cafc — Dan (@CAFCKidman) December 18, 2021

Is this just proving how important Connor Washington is for the success of this team ! #cafc — jordan parrish (@jordanp48862756) December 18, 2021

Definitely miss the Stockley and Washington link up. #cafc — Timmsi 🔴⚪ (@TheCharltonWay) December 18, 2021