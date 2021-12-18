Sunderland drew 1-1 away at Ipswich Town in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland travelled down to Portman Road this afternoon, to face an Ipswich Town side now under the guidance of former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna.

The Black Cats entered into today’s game unbeaten in six and sitting 3rd in the League One table.

Ipswich though looked to have a new lease of life about them, and they took a deserved lead into half-time thanks to a James Norwood goal in injury time of the first half.

Sunderland were poor in the opening 45. But they found an equalising goal just five minutes after the restart, with Nathan Broadhead scoring as his fine form continues.

Dan Neil was on hand to provide the assist though, and what an assist it was. The 20-year-old has become a key player and a fan favourite this season, and plenty were impressed with him again today.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Neil’s performance today: