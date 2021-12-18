Sunderland drew 1-1 away at Ipswich Town in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland travelled down to Portman Road this afternoon, to face an Ipswich Town side now under the guidance of former Manchester United coach Kieran McKenna.

The Black Cats entered into today’s game unbeaten in six and sitting 3rd in the League One table.

Ipswich though looked to have a new lease of life about them, and they took a deserved lead into half-time thanks to a James Norwood goal in injury time of the first half.

Sunderland were poor in the opening 45. But they found an equalising goal just five minutes after the restart, with Nathan Broadhead scoring as his fine form continues.

Dan Neil was on hand to provide the assist though, and what an assist it was. The 20-year-old has become a key player and a fan favourite this season, and plenty were impressed with him again today.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Neil’s performance today:

Dan Neil could nutmeg a mermaid. Special player for us. Class act. #SAFC — Anthony Mongan (@AnthMongan3) December 18, 2021

The nutmeg, the through ball. Dan Neil man, unreal. If we want to stand any chance of keeping him beyond this season we have to get out of this division #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) December 18, 2021

DAN NEIL IS CLASS #SAFC — arthurs333 (@arthurs333) December 18, 2021

Dan Neil and Nathan Broadhead are just different gravy #safc — Jake Hartley (@JakeHartley) December 18, 2021

Dan Neil stop that right now. That is outrageous! #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) December 18, 2021