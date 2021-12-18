Birmingham City lost 4-0 away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City travelled to Ewood Park this afternoon, with Blues starting the day in 15th-place of the Championship table and the in-form Rovers in 4th.

And it was the home side who took the lead early on in today’s game, with John Buckley opening the scoring on six minutes.

Blues made it half-time just a goal down but after the restart, Rovers started to run away with the game – Reda Khadra added Blackburn’s second and on the hour mark, Ben Brereton Diaz scored from the spot to put Rovers out of sight, with the Chilean scoring again with 10 minutes to go.

It was a turgid performance from Birmingham City today, and no player performance stood out as more so than Kristian Pedersen’s – the Dane undoubtedly struggled today, and Blues fans made it known.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 27-year-old’s performance this afternoon:

What in gods name is Pederson doing again he is in no where land. Get rid!! — Gary Gibson (@mottsdude) December 18, 2021

Lmfao, you see that pass from Pedersen hahahahahaha 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️. #bcfc — AndyBav (@oftenpartizan) December 18, 2021

Pedersen is having one. Generally been a big fan of his, but he's playing today like he has zero positional awareness whatsoever. #bcfc — Blues Analytics (@BluesAnalytics_) December 18, 2021

#bcfc hope Pedersen has had a better offer — Trombone (@NeilGollygosh) December 18, 2021

Take a nominal fee for Pedersen in Jan and get him gone #bcfc — Ryan Eaton (@ryaneaton93) December 18, 2021

For a player who thinks he’s worthy of a PL contract, Kristian Pedersen is absolutely crap. #BCFC — 𝞙 𝙇 𝓒 (@KLocoBCFC) December 18, 2021