Johnny Russell appeared for Derby County 205 times, scoring 35 goals in the process.

The striker is currently playing for Sporting Kansas City in the United States after leaving Derby County in 2018.

After breaking through the Dundee United academy, Russell enjoyed loan spells at Forfar Athletic and Raith Rovers. The Glasgow-born attacker went on to score 45 goals in 119 appearances for Dundee before he moved to the Rams in 2013, who were then managed by Nigel Clough.

In his debut season in England, Russell struggled to find the form that attracted Derby to him as he only managed to score nine goals. Russell scored 35 times for Derby in 205 outings before being snapped up by Kansas in 2018.

Since his move to America, he has continued to find the net with 43 goals and 30 assists in 128 games. How well do you know the former Derby County man?

