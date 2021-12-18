Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore is hoping to keep hold of Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell for the entirety of his season-long loan spell.

Peacock-Farrell, 25, joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Burnley in the summer.

Since, the former Leeds United shot-stopper has featured 19 times in League One, putting in some good performances for the Owls who currently sit in 7th-place of the table.

Peacock-Farrell though has had some patches of poor form. He’s made a handful of costly mistakes so far this season but on the whole, he’s been a solid addition to the side.

With January approaching, Moore will no doubt be cautious of any of his loan player being recalled – Yorkshire Live revealed that Peacock-Farrell’s loan deal has a recall clause in it, and Moore had this to say on the possibility of losing Peacock-Farrell next month:

“Truth be known, we’ll have a chat with them [Burnley] in terms of where we feel he is. We’ve not had that chat yet, but we will be doing to see if there’s something they want to continue into the second half of the season.”

Do Burnley need to recall?

Burnley have three first-team keepers as it stands, in Nick Pope, Wayne Hennessey and Will Norris.

Sean Dyche’s side doesn’t seem to have the need to recall Peacock-Farrell as it stands and so that should give Moore and Sheffield Wednesday fans hope of seeing the Englishman see out his loan spell at Hillsborough.

But that could all change very quickly. The festive period is a strenuous time and Burnley could soon find themselves in need of a back-up goalkeeper, and recalling Peacock-Farrell would them be their best bet.

For now though, he’s a Sheffield Wednesday player and he’s next in action against Burton Albion on Boxing Day.