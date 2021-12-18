Sheffield United have ‘won the battle’ to sign Hornchurch starlet Jili Buyabu, reports TEAMtalk.

Buyabu, 18, is currently playing his football with Isthmian League Premier Division side Hornchurch.

The former Crystal Palace youngster was in training with Chelsea earlier this season, and has three goals and four assists to his name this season, having been linked with a number of Championship clubs throughout.

The likes of Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United had previously been linked with Buyabu. Now though, an exclusive report from TEAMtalk has revealed that Sheffield United are set to sign the youngster, who’s agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Blades.

Blades moving on up…

Sheffield United entered this season full of optimism. Slavisa Jokanovic was brought in right at the start of summer but soon, things started to turn sour.

He couldn’t bring in the players he wanted and the results just weren’t there. Now though, Paul Heckingbottom is the man in charge and already he’s seemingly given the club a new lease of life, with the Blades winning their last three.

And the arrival of a highly-rated youngster in Buyabu goes to show the newfound philosophy at the club. Sheffield United have spent some terrible money in previous seasons but now they seem to be looking more towards youth, and Buyabu looks a really solid capture.

We obviously still know very little about the 18-year-old. But we can expect an announcement soon if a deal is already agreed, and Blades fans will no doubt be hoping to see some more arrivals next month.

Up next for them is a trip to Fulham next week.