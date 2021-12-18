Hamburg are open to letting Xavier Amaechi stay at Bolton Wanderers this winter.

The winger is currently on loan to the Trotters but his deal is due to expire next month.

His parent club are willing to let him remain at the University of Bolton Stadium for the second-half of the season, as per a report by German news outlet Bild.

Bolton have a decision to make as to whether they would like to keep him.

Story so far

It has been a frustrating first-half of the season for Amaechi and he suffered a fractured metatarsal over pre-season.

He has now made eight appearances in all competitions for Ian Evatt’s side, six of which have come in League One.

The ex-England youth international was given the green light to leave Hamburg on loan in the summer to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

The Bundesliga.2 side are now willing to let him stay in England to get some more games.

Career to date

Amaechi is from Bath and started his career in the academy at Arsenal.

Hamburg then lured him to Germany in 2019 and he has since been a regular for their second team.

The attacker has also made five appearances for their senior side and was loaned out to Karlsruher in the last campaign.

Will Bolton keep him?

Amaechi hasn’t really shown what he can do yet and it will be interesting to see what Bolton decide to do with him.

He gives them more competition and depth on the wing.