Hartlepool United coach Antony Sweeney has coaching opportunities elsewhere.

Hartlepool United are in talks over his future at the club, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Sweeney, 38, was placed in caretaker charge whilst the Pools hunted for a replacement for Dave Challinor.

They have now turned to Graeme Lee as their new boss and he left Middlesbrough to move to the Suits Direct Stadium.

Sweeney’s future is now up in the air and the Northern Echo say ‘potential coaching roles has arisen elsewhere’ for him.

‘Discussions are going on’….

Lee has provided an update on his situation:



“Tony is in discussions with the club. We’re all desperate for Tony to stay. I think Tony is a Poolie through and through. The job he has done so far has been fantastic.

“There are discussions going on and hopefully is will be positive news soon.”

Playing career

Sweeney rose up through the youth ranks at Hartlepool and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

He then went on to make 444 appearances in all competitions before ending his playing days with stints at Carlisle United and Gateshead.

Coaching career

He has been a coach with Hartlepool since 2016 and first worked in their academy before making the step up into the senior side a couple of years ago.

Sweeney has been placed in interim charge on a couple of occasions now in the past.

His current position is first-team coach but it is yet to be known whether he will be staying put.