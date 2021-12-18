Portsmouth are monitoring Swansea City striker Liam Cullen’s situation, as reported by The News.

Portsmouth are interested in a move for the Championship attacker in the upcoming January transfer window.

Cullen, 22, has also been linked with MK Dons, Fleetwood Town, Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town recently, as per a report by Football Insider.

The Wales youth international has made 16 appearances for the Swans this term in all competitions and has chipped in with three goals.

Read: Striker comments on Portsmouth transfer rumours

Early career

Cullen has spent his whole career to date with Swansea and joined the club at the age of six.

He rose up through the academy of the Championship side and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

The Pembrokeshire-born man made his senior debut in August 2018 in a League Cup clash against Crystal Palace.

Recent years

Cullen has since gone on to play 23 times for the Swans’ first-team and has scored four times.

He is yet to leave the club on loan and Russell Martin has a decision to make on his situation this winter.

The striker still has three years left on his contract.

Read: Portsmouth keen on AFC Wimbledon defender

What now?

Portsmouth are keen on Cullen and they are after a forward as they look to bolster their attacking options for the second-half of the season.

Danny Cowley’s side may have to see off competition to land him though with other clubs like MK Dons, Fleetwood, Lincoln and Cheltenham linked.