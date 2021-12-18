Leyton Orient are interested in Hearts defender Jamie Brandon.

Leyton Orient would like to take the full-back on loan this winter, as per a report by Football Scotland.

Brandon, 23, has been out injured for nearly 12 months with a cruciate ligament injury.

He is now back training with Robbie Neilson’s side and is looking to get some games under his belt.

Rangers spell

The former Scotland youth international started his career in the academy at Rangers and signed his first professional contract at Ibrox in 2015.

However, he left a year later and was subsequently snapped up by Hearts on a free transfer.

Past few years

Brandon has spent the past five-and-a-half years at Tynecastle Park and has made 35 appearances in all competitions.

He was part of the Hearts side promoted from the Scottish Championship last term but hasn’t been seen at all in this campaign.

The defender suffered his injury in January this year and has since been handed a contract extension by Hearts whilst he makes his recovery.

Leyton Orient move?

Leyton Orient could see him as someone to bolster their defensive department ahead of the second-half of the season.

A loan switch to League Two would help Brandon build up his fitness.

Kenny Jackett’s side are currently 9th in the league table and are two points outside the Play-Offs at the moment.