Oxford United are keen on St Patrick’s Athletic winger Darragh Burns.

Oxford United have been credited with an interest in the attacker in a report by the Edinburgh Evening News.

Burns, 19, is also on the radar of Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

St Pats could face a battle to keep hold of him in the upcoming January transfer window.

Last season

Burns caught the eye in the past 2021 League of Ireland Premier Division season.

He scored seven goals in 27 appearances in all competitions and helped his side win the FAI Cup final.

The Northern Ireland youth international also won their Young Player of the Year award.

Contract situation

St Pats find themselves in a comfortable position regarding Burns as he signed a new contract with them in the summer.

He also doesn’t have a release clause.

Career to date

The teenager started his career at St Kevin’s Boys in Dublin before signing for St Pats in 2018.

He made his debut for the Saints in a Europa League clash against Chelsea in July 2019 when he was just 16.

Burns has since gone on to establish himself as a key player and is attracting interest from elsewhere now.

Oxford move?

Oxford are hoping this is the season that they can finally gain promotion to the Championship.

Karl Robinson’s side could see Burns as someone to bolster their attacking options this winter.

However, the U’s could have to bat away competition from Hibs to lure him to the Football League.