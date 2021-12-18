Charlton Athletic remain without Corey Blackett-Taylor and Adam Matthews for today’s game.

Charlton Athletic are back in action this afternoon away at Plymouth Argyle.

Blackett-Taylor (ACL) and Matthews (calf) are still not ready to return for the Addicks, as per their official club website.

Jake Forster-Caskey, Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle remain their current long-term absentees.

Read: Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard reacts to Johnnie Jackson appointment

First game

Charlton have finally appointed Johnnie Jackson as their new permanent boss and today will be his first game at the helm.

He took over as caretaker boss from Nigel Adkins at the end of October and has since lost just once in the league.

The former midfielder has helped the Addicks rise out of the relegation zone into Play-Off contention over the past couple of months.

They are currently sat in 11th place in the table and are eight points off the top six.

Opponents

Plymouth were dealt a big blow with manager Ryan Lowe leaving for Championship side Preston North End.

They have swift turned to his assistant Steven Schumacher as his replacement.

Read: Charlton Athletic youngster eyed by Premier League side

Last couple of games

The Pilgrims drew 1-1 away at MK Dons for his first game in charge and then lost to Sunderland last weekend at the Stadium of Light.

This is Schumacher’s first home game and he will be eager to pick up all three points.

Charlton and Plymouth played each other on 20th November at the Valley and the Addicks won 2-0.