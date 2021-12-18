Sunderland are hosted by Ipswich Town in League One this afternoon.

An in-form 3rd-placed Sunderland travel to Portman Road as they face mid-table Ipswich Town this Saturday afternoon.

Lee Johnson’s side have the chance of going top of the pile for the Christmas period should they win and Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United’s results go the other way.

The Black Cats have began to reignite their season after a shaky start, finding themselves six league games unbeaten.

Ipswich Town however sit bang in the middle of the table despite being pre-season promotion favourites, but with new manager Kieran McKenna appointed this week, they will look to turn their season around starting today.

Here we look at the latest Sunderland team news ahead of this afternoon.

Team news

Speaking to the Sunderland media team, Johnson provided an injury update on his squad.

It was confirmed that Denver Hume suffered a serious knee injury in October, and was set to miss the rest of the year.

But, the Sunderland boss said that the defender has had ‘three or four days of full training’ this week, and expects him to be back ‘sooner rather than later.’

Corry Evans (quad) and Dennis Cirkin (hernia) are both ruled out of the tie.

Lynden Gooch was taken off during the Black Cats game against Plymouth Argyle and hasn’t trained on the grass all week – a fitness test was scheduled for yesterday.

Predicted XI

Hoffmann (GK)

Wright

Doyle

Flanagan

Dajaku

Pritchard

Neil

Embleton

Winchester

Stewart

Broadhead

This would see just one change to Sunderland’s XI that started their league win over Plymouth Argyle last Saturday, with the doubtful Gooch possibly being replaced by Elliot Embleton.

The game at Portman Road kicks-off at 3:00pm this afternoon.