Phil Jagielka made 300 appearances for Sheffield United over two spells at the club, becoming an obvious fans’ favourite in the process.

The 39-year-old defender was born in Greater Manchester, but spent time in the Sheffield United academy before starting his senior career there in 2000.

Jagielka had two spells at the club, the first coming from 2000 until 2007, where he was instrumental for the Blades who eventually won promotion to the Premier League in 2006.

Everton then lured him away from Bramall Lane and he went on to make 385 appearances for the Merseyside club over six years before re-joining Sheffield United in the 2019/20 season.

In the second spell at the Yorkshire club, the former England international made 22 appearances and was released at the end of last season, and he now finds himself at Derby County.

But, what can you remember from Jagielka’s time at the Blades?

