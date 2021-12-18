The Jamaican winger dazzled Sheffield Wednesday supporters for 231 games between 2007-2014.

Jermaine Johnson’s fast feet, driving runs and occasional goal made him a fan favourite throughout his time at Hillsborough.

Signing from Bradford City, Johnson signed on the last day of the January 2007 transfer market. Johnson became a pivotal part of the Owls team as soon as he arrived. His performances attracted interest from other Championship teams, and Queens Park Rangers attempted to take him away from S6.

Johnson was part of the Wednesday team relegated to League One but stayed through to 2012 to see the Owls promoted back to the Championship. Despite reducing game time, Johnson stayed at Hillsborough through to 2014.

After he departed from Wednesday, Johnson went across the pond playing in the NASL in America and eventually back to his home country Jamaica. JJ is still on the squad list and hopes to continue playing professional football.

