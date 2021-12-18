Rotherham United travel to Cambridge United in League One this afternoon.

Table-topping Rotherham United are hosted by Cambridge United who sit in 16th this afternoon, at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Millers are unbeaten in their last 20 games in all competitions, which is the longest run in the English leagues, whilst also being the second top-scorers in the country behind Liverpool.

The U’s are having a steady start to the season, but after being promoted from League Two last season, their goal will surely be to stay in the division.

The two sides met not even a month ago, as Rotherham United came out as 3-1 victors despite a spirited Cambridge United performance.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of tomorrow.

Team news

In his weekly preview, boss Paul Warne provided an injury update on his side.

Winger Mickel Miller was withdrawn from the Millers bench last weekend with a groin problem and was set to return this week.

But, the 26-year-old ‘isn’t great’ and most likely won’t be involved this weekend.

Another absentee at the weekend was defender Wes Harding, who missed the tie with Burton Albion through illness.

The centre-half has trained all week and looks set to be available against the U’s. Other than that, there are no new injury news, as Rotherham United remain relatively injury-free.

Will Grigg missed the weekend due to becoming a father, and should return tomorrow.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Harding

Wood

Edmonds-Green

Ogbene

Barlaser

Rathbone

Wiles

Ferguson

Ladapo

Smith

Chiedozie Ogbene will look to start after coming off the bench against Burton Albion on the weekend.

Freddie Ladapo is on fire with three goals in his last two games, and will be eager to keep his starting spot despite strength in depth up front at the club.

Elsewhere, Shane Ferguson looks set to take Miller’s spot due to injury.

The game between Cambridge United and Rotherham United kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon.