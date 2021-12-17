Cardiff City have appointed former captain Darren Purse as their new U23s manager.

Cardiff City were without a U23 manager following the appointment of Steve Morison as first-team caretaker boss in October, who was then announced as permanent manager in November.

Today, the Bluebirds announced that former player Purse has been appointed U23 manager.

Purse, now 44, spent four years with Cardiff City between 2005 and 2009 and was captain during his spell.

The retired centre-back made a total of 123 appearances, scoring 12 times whilst being instrumental in the squad throughout the four Championship seasons.

The former Bluebirds skipper has past coaching experiences, including working with the Oxford United U16 and U19 set-up.

Cardiff City U23 sit top of the Professional Development League 2 table with 11 wins in their opening 12 games of the season, current first team boss Morison setting them on their way.

Following the appointment, fans are delighted to see a club favourite return after complaints of the club not engaging with fans, and here is how they reacted on twitter.

Club making appointments that will engage the fans? DOF next — Jon Tucker (@JonTucker2_) December 17, 2021

Good appointment! Welcome back to the club @darrenpurse — Gareth Williams (@Pooler_Bluebird) December 17, 2021

Legend, class captain and pen taker 🔵 — Connor Kivelhan (@c_kivelhan) December 17, 2021

😍 — Alex Donovan (@AlexDon39374386) December 17, 2021

Proper fans favourite. 💙💙 — Gavin Jenkins (@GavJinx10) December 17, 2021

Absolutely love this 💙 https://t.co/kWzrtxm7SO — Stephen Fiore (@midge_19) December 17, 2021

This makes me happy 💙 https://t.co/62MIjGFSOd — Oliver Morris (@olivermorris_19) December 17, 2021

Another great appointment from the club, slowly going in the right direction💙 https://t.co/kyaQjLbUl4 — Ben Thomas💙 (@BenxxCCFC) December 17, 2021