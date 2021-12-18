Huddersfield Town are without a win in their last four league games and will look to end that streak when they travel to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon to take on Bristol City.

Huddersfield have probably been one of the most unpredictable teams in the league this season. Just when you think they are about to go on a losing streak and fall down the table, they pull out a couple of good results which keep them in the running for a spot in the top six.

Town’s inconsistency is something they need to fix going into the new year and that run could start tomorrow afternoon when they take on Bristol City who as of late have also been very inconsistent.

Team news

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan revealed during the week that Rolando Aarons had picked up an injury before their match against Cardiff and the club is waiting to see the extent of the damage to Aarons.

Corberan also confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Danel Sinani is back in training and should be available for selection on Saturday.

Town will also be without the likes of Jonathan Hogg who is recovering from a knee injury and Pipa who is recovering from a hip injury.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Toffolo

Lees

Pearson

Colwill

Thomas

O’Brien (C)

High

Holmes

Ward

Sinani

With Danel Sinani back fit and available, that could open the door for Corberan to revert back to the back-three system which served them well earlier in the season.

This system could also likely see Sorba Thomas move back out wide instead of being in central midfield which is where he has played for Huddersfield in recent weeks.

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.