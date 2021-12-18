Bristol City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

Struggling Bristol City currently sit in 18th-place of the Championship table and welcome 10th-placed Huddersfield Town to Ashton Gate tomorrow afternoon.

Nigel Pearson’s side have failed to hit the ground running this season, but, with just one loss in their last five league games, they are seemingly improving as they look to surge up the table.

Carlos Corberan’s side are higher up in the table than the Robins, but are on worse form with just one win in their previous seven league games.

Here we look at the latest Bristol City team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

Pearson provided an injury update on his side on Thursday.

Recently reverted right-wing back Callum O’Dowda (groin) is a doubt for the Huddersfield Town clash tomorrow.

Midfielder Alex Scott was forced off with injury in the Robins’ 2-2 draw with Hull City, but Pearson confirmed that he is ‘alright’ and ‘available’ for the Terriers clash.

Nathan Baker, Joe Williams and Andy King all have their existing problems, and look set to miss out this weekend’s tie.

Predicted XI

Bentley (GK)

Kalas

Atkinson

Vyner

Scott

Massengo

James

Dasilva

Weimann

Martin

Semenyo

Very little changes are expected, but with O’Dowda being a doubt, we could see Josh Dasilva fill in at the left-wing back role.

Scott looks set to start as he was confirmed fit and ‘available’ after training this week.

The game between Bristol City and Huddersfield Town at Ashton Gate kicks-off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon, and is just one of five games taking place on the day due to COVID-19 cases.