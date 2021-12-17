Lincoln City have been credited with interest in Linfield starlet Trai Hume ahead of the January transfer window.

A report from the Belfast Telegraph claimed last weekend that Lincoln City are leading the chase for Trai Hume.

The Linfield starlet is said to have plenty of suitors heading into the January transfer window, with a host of English sides reportedly sizing up a swoop.

However, it’s Lincoln City who are looking to steal a march on the other clubs by lodging a bid for the Northern Irish prodigy.

It awaits to be seen if the Imps face further concrete competition in the chase for Hume as the January transfer window nears, with the 19-year-old seemingly on the radar of a number of clubs. Although, as the first side to lodge a bid, the club may be fancying their chances of a deal.

Despite being only 19, Hume has already played 58 senior games. He scored five goals and laid on five assists in 34 games in a loan spell Ballymena United before making the step up to Linfield’s first-team, for whom he has played 24 times.

Amid the links with a move to Sincil Bank, take a look at what Hume has to offer below…