Taylor Moore has enjoyed a relatively successful loan spell so far this season at side Hearts, who sit 3rd in the Scottish top flight.

Moore was loaned out to Hearts in the summer following him getting an inconsistent amount of game time last year at his parent club Bristol City, where he has been since 2016.

In a recent interview, when asked about the possibility of staying at Hearts permanently, Moore did not rule out any potential permanent move to Scotland.

The 24-year-old centre-back said:

“I’ve got 18 months left on my contract with Bristol City but my honest answer to that would be that I’m very open minded.”

As it stands, Moore’s loan at the Scottish club is scheduled to end in January but it seems like Moore is keen to extend his stay at Hearts and Bristol City would not stand in his way as they are not desperate for defenders.

When asked about his future, Moore replied:

“We’ll see. For the moment my loan is until January with a view to extending until the end of the season.”

Thoughts?

Moore seems very open minded about his future but by the sound of it, he sees his short-term future at Hearts. Moore is contracted at Bristol City until the summer of 2023 so if Hearts were to try and sign him permanently, it seems likely that they would have to pay a hefty fee for the English defender.

Moore could also potentially have a future at Bristol City. Prior to this current loan move he is on, Moore has always been a player who has been in City’s matchday squads but just has not been starting games. A successful second half of the season at Hearts could see Moore return to the club in the summer with a shot of becoming a first-team regular for Bristol City.