Coventry City boss Mark Robins has confirmed midfielder Gustavo Hamer is back in training.

Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer has been struggling with a foot injury recently after picking up the blow against Birmingham City.

The Dutch star was forced to miss the Sky Blues’ 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the end of November and made an attempted return in the 2-1 loss to West Brom, only to be withdrawn after 40 minutes.

Now, after also missing the draw against Huddersfield Town last weekend, Hamer has made a return to training.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Sky Blues boss Mark Robins confirmed the 24-year-old is back in training today (Friday 17th) as he nears a return from the injury.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Gus is back in training today, so his foot is OK now.”

In Hamer’s absence

Hamer has been a key player for Coventry City since joining in the summer of 2020, so his return will be welcomed by all at the club.

While Hamer was out, captain Liam Kelly and Ben Sheaf partnered one another in defensive midfield. It will be interesting to see who makes way for the Brazilian-born star once he returns to the side.

However, he will have to wait a little longer after Coventry’s weekend clash with Stoke City fell foul to COVID. As a result, the Sky Blues’ next Championship game comes on Boxing Day against Cardiff City, so it awaits to be seen if Hamer can make it back for that tie.