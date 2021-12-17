Nottingham Forest will consider loaning out midfielder Tyrese Fornah in the January transfer window, it has been reported.

Nottingham Forest moved to tie youngster Tyrese Fornah down to a new contract earlier this week.

Fornah penned a fresh contract at the City Ground, keeping him with the Championship club until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, it has emerged that Nottingham Forest will consider sending the midfield talent out on loan when the January transfer window comes around.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Forest boss Steve Cooper has revealed his admiration for the 22-year-old, though insisted that the time is coming for the club to decide whether to bring him into their first-team plans or to send him out on loan.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We like Tyrese. He’s a good young player.

“We need to make sure we have the right programme for him, certainly for the rest of the season – and hopefully into our first-team.

“He’s a player we see on a daily basis, in terms of training. He’s played most of his football in the 23s.

“But we are at that stage where, with January coming up, we need to decide whether he’s going to break into our first-team or play his games on loan.

“That’s nothing that me and him haven’t spoken about at length.”

Fornah’s career so far

The midfielder is no stranger to spending time out on loan, so it may not come as a surprise to see Fornah sent out again in a bid to give him more senior experience.

After starting out in Brighton and Hove Albion’s youth academy, Fornah joined Nottingham Forest in 2018. He was first sent out on loan in January 2020, joining Portuguese side Casa Pia until the end of the season.

Fornah then spent last season on the books with League One side Plymouth Argyle. Across all competitions, the central midfielder played 44 times for the Pilgrims, chipping in with three assists.

As well as picking up experience out on loan, the former Brighton youngster has also made four appearances for Forest’s first-team.