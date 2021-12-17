Middlesbrough host Bournemouth at the Riverside tomorrow in the televised EFL Championship clash.

Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last three games, following back-to-back wins against Huddersfield and Swansea, they drew last time out with Stoke City.

They are ninth in the Championship table and a win would see them narrow the gap between themselves and the division’s top six teams.

One of those top six at present is Middlesbrough’s opponents this weekend Bournemouth. The Cherries currently occupy second spot and a win would mean they go top ahead of Fulham’s game against Sheffield United on Monday night.

However, Scott Parker’s side have not won a game in five, drawing three and losing two. A defeat to Boro tomorrow could see West Brom leapfrog them into second place and into the automatic promotion spots.

Bournemouth will be looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways as soon as possible, but Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton predicts further misery for the side from the south coast.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on Sky Sports’ official site, Prutton claims that ‘pressure may start to tell, and that winless run could go on at the Riverside’. He predicts that Middlesbrough will continue their unbeaten run and Bournemouth will continue their winless one.

He backed Boro to come away with all three points and win 2-1 tomorrow afternoon. The result would see them jump from ninth to eighth ahead of Nottingham Forest, before they face Hull later that day at 3pm.