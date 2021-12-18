Nottingham Forest host Hull City in the Championship this weekend.

The appointment of Steve Cooper has reignited Nottingham Forest’s season, as they find themselves in 8th-place before they play Hull City on Saturday at the City Ground.

Forest are unbeaten in their last eight league games, while the Tigers have also had a boost in recent performances after their takeover announcement, finding themselves in 19th-place and six games unbeaten.

Here we look at the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of tomorrow.

Team news

Per NottinghamshireLive, Cooper confirmed that Tobias Figueiredo and Joe Lolley returned to training this week.

But, Forest will still not see a return of action for the defensive trio of Max Lowe (groin), Rodrigo Ely (muscle), and Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), who are all still side-lined with existing injuries.

Despite these blows, Forest have looked more than assured in recent performances, so they should be more than fine with the available players they have.

Predicted XI

Samba (GK)

Spence

Worrall

McKenna

Osei-Tutu

Colback

Yates

Garner

Zinckernagel

Johnson

Grabban

There will be no surprise if the above is the line-up for their tie this weekend, as it is the same XI that started and beat Swansea City 4-1 on Saturday afternoon.

After coming off the bench and netting the fourth goal, Cafu will be looking to hopefully break into the side over the recently returned Osei-Tutu.

Striker Lewis Grabban will be eager to hit the 10 goal mark in the league after his recent goal scoring fortunes.

The game at the City Ground kicks-off at 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon.