Prospective new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is keen to strengthen their squad this winter.

The Turkish business is eager to get the takeover done before the January transfer window opens, as per Hull Live’s Q & A with reporter Barry Cooper.

Ilicali, 51, is currently in the process of buying the Championship side from the Allams.

He is hoping to have completed the deal before Christmas.

Read: ‘Not bad’ – Number of Hull City fans going to Nottingham Forest tomorrow revealed

‘Real crack at the window’…

Asked on whether Ilicali wants to make some signings this winter, Cooper said:

“Yes, they’re keen to strengthen in January and that’s why they’re so keen to get it done before Christmas to give the manager a real crack at the window.”

Current situation

Hull are currently 19th in the league table and are four points above the relegation places.

They had a poor start to the season following their promotion from League One but have been in decent form recently and are unbeaten in their last six league games.

That has seen them rise out of the danger zone and has eased the pressure off boss Grant McCann for now.

Read: Prospective new Hull City owner Acun Ilicali sends message to fans on Twitter

January plans

Exciting times could be on the horizon for Hull if Ilicali can get this takeover over the line.

He wants to inject some more quality into the ranks next month to boost their hopes of staying up this term first and foremost.