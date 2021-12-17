Swansea City have been linked with a move for MK Dons ‘keeper Andrew Fisher ahead of the January transfer window.

Reports first emerged at the start of the month claiming Swansea City were lining up a winter swoop for the MK Dons shot-stopper.

Andrew Fisher is well known to Swans boss Russell Martin, having cemented himself as the starting goalkeeper at Stadium:MK under his management. Amid the links with a move to South Wales, we take a look at the latest regarding Swansea’s rumoured pursuit…

What’s the latest on the link?

Since the original report from Football Insider emerged earlier this month, it has been claimed that a deal between Swansea and MK Dons is almost done and dusted.

Swansea Independent reported last weekend that talks have progressed over a deal for Fisher and the move is “pretty much signed and sealed”.

With a January move reportedly all but confirmed, it awaits to be seen if further information on the rumoured agreement emerges as the New Year nears.

Fisher’s situation at MK Dons

Other than Swansea Independent’s report of a deal being close, little else has emerged regarding Fisher’s potential move to Swansea City.

The 23-year-old has remained in Liam Manning’s starting XI with the League One side. He has only missed one League One game all season, coming in MK Dons’ season-opening 3-3 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

Moving forward…

It will be interesting to see if more emerges on Swansea City’s pursuit of Fisher.

If a deal is as close to completion as reported, it may not be a saga that rumbles on throughout the window as Martin looks to make his mark on the squad at the Swansea.com Stadium.