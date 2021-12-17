Middlesbrough take on Bournemouth in the Sky Bet Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Middlesbrough come into the game in ninth position in the table and are on the back of a three game unbeaten streak. A win for the home side could see them jump up one place at most into eighth.

Bournemouth however are winless in five games, drawing three of those and losing the other two. Despite this poor run of form they still sit second in an automatic promotion spot and are just two points behind league leaders Fulham. A win for the Cherries would see them go top.

Since new boss Chris Wilder took over from Neil Warnock at the Riverside he has made just one change to his starting line up. This was an enforced change too, with an injury to Lee Peltier resulting in Anfernee Dijksteel taking his place.

Here is how we expect Middlesbrough to line up in the televised early kick-off tomorrow afternoon against Bournemouth:

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Marc Bola

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Duncan Watmore

ST – Andraz Sporar

We predict that Wilder will name an unchanged side from the one that drew with Stoke last time out.

The only possible hurdle is that one player has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game against Bournemouth this weekend. However, as things stand the player remains unnamed and so it is not known whether they are a first-team regular.