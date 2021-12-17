Rotherham United captain Richard Wood is nearing the end of his contract, and boss Paul Warne has had his say on the current situation.

Wood, 36, is one of a staggering 12 players whose Rotherham United contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, and is the club’s longest-serving current player.

The veteran is in his seventh year at the Millers, and is still a key asset to the side despite his age, and having made 17 League One appearances under his belt this season clearly shows that.

Before Warne’s appointment, Wood was not a regular for recent managers, and was loaned out three times in the early parts of his Rotherham United career.

In his time at the club, Wood has racked up 201 appearances, and has surprisingly scored 18 goals while assisting nine from centre-back.

His best moment in a Rotherham United shirt came in the League One 2018 play-off final, as skipper netted the opening goal and winner against Shrewsbury Town to send Warne’s side to the Championship.

The centre-half looks to never be ageing, and boss Warne is eager to keep him as a part of the side.

“I’ve spoken to him about a new contract,” Warne said told Rotherham Advertiser.

“That’s something that is going on and I can’t see us being a million miles away.

“I’ve said this to the chairman, and the chairman agrees with me, that Woody is fundamental to our success.”

The leadership and his reading of the game that Wood has shown in past years no doubt makes him one of the Millers’ most important players of recent times.

Should he agree to a new deal, it will be a massive boost even if he isn’t used as much as normal from next season onwards, as the captain’s presence in the dressing room will surely be enough to help his teammates.

Next up for Rotherham United is a trip to the Abbey Stadium as they clash with Cambridge United tomorrow afternoon in a 3:00pm kick-off.