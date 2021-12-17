Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has said left-back Dan Butler is facing “months rather than weeks” on the sidelines through an ankle injury.

Peterborough United man Dan Butler was forced off in the early stages of Posh’s win over Millwall last weekend.

Butler was on the receiving end of a challenge from Dan McNamara, returning to action briefly before making way for Joe Tomlinson.

Now, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has provided an update on the 27-year-old’s injury.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson revealed that Butler’s ankle “is a mess”, adding that the left-sided ace will be facing “months rather than weeks” on the sidelines.

It awaits to be seen if Butler requires surgery though, with Posh set to wait until the swelling has decreased before a decision is made.

Here’s what Ferguson had to say on the matter:

“Dan’s ankle is a mess.

“There is all sorts going on in there. He will be out for months rather than weeks and we are just waiting for it all to settle down a bit more to see if he needs surgery.”

In his absence…

Butler has played a part in all 22 of Posh’s Championship games so far this season, so his injury will open the door for another player to make the starting spot at left-back their own.

Summer signing Joe Tomlinson will be the leading contender to take up the vacant role.

The former Eastleigh star put in an impressive performance when coming on for Butler against Millwall. Tomlinson displayed his threat on both feet from set-pieces and put in an assured defensive display too, so it will be hoped that he can continue to impress as a run in the side beckons.

As for Butler, it will be hoped that his ankle injury can clear up sooner rather than later as Posh bid to fend off an immediate return to League One.