Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has issued a hands off warning to clubs interested in Paddy McNair, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough’s manager has reaffirmed his stance on the starlet going into January.

McNair, 26, has been linked with Celtic and West Ham United recently.

However, Boro have no intention of cashing in on him in the upcoming transfer window.

‘He’s our player’….

Wilder has said:

“I don’t have to fight hard to keep hold of (McNair) really. He’s our player and he understands where we are trying to get to.

“Good players will always have interest in them, especially at this time in the season coming into January.

“A lot of speculation but until I get a phonecall, which I haven’t, everybody is here and fighting towards getting into the team and producing good performances and hopefully getting good results for the football club.”

Season so far

McNair has been ever present for Boro so far this season and has made 19 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

His versatility makes him an attractive proposition to potential suitors.

Career to date

The Northern Ireland international started his career at Ballycare Colts before joining Manchester United as a youngster.

He went on to play 27 times for United’s first-team before leaving in 2016 for Sunderland.

McNair spent two seasons at the Stadium of Light but the Black Cats suffered back-to-back relegations during his time there.

He then left in 2018 and has been with Middlesbrough ever since.

Wilder’s side are in action against AFC Bournemouth tomorrow followed by a home fixture against Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day.