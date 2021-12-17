Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed there are some COVID-19 cases among club staff, and is concerned whether the clash against Cambridge United will go ahead.

Rotherham United are top of the pile in the League One table coming into this weekend’s run of games.

Many clubs around the English leagues have seen their games postponed due to a flurry of COVID-19 cases confirmed throughout squads.

As it stands, the Millers’ tie against Cambridge United is one of just seven games going ahead in League One on Saturday afternoon, with five fixtures all cancelled.

When asked about recent postponements in the English set-up in a recent press conference, Warne confirmed ‘a couple’ cases of the virus in the Rotherham United camp.

“I think I mirror most people’s feelings on it really,” he told the club.

“I am concerned and I’ve had a couple of members of staff go down. As soon as you think it is in the building you start panicking.

“I listened to Steven Gerrard’s interview the other day about how you go in every day trying to prepare, but whilst expecting a curveball.”

The Millers are looking to extend their unbeaten run to 21 and remain top of the league going into Christmas with a result this weekend.

At the moment it is looking likely that the game is going ahead due to no players with confirmed cases, but Warne admitted he is ‘anxious’ about a turn of events.

“Fortunately, today, I’ve had no players symptomatic, or with any drama, but we are travelling to Cambridge tomorrow and I’m worried I’ll get up Saturday morning with a text on my phone from the staff group saying ‘we’ve got a problem’,” he continued.

“I am not terrified, but I am pretty anxious about it because it seems like it is going through places quickly.”

With Rotherham United in their best form for a long time, no game this weekend may hit them hard as it could damage their rhythm, and with teams like Wycombe Wanderers having their game postponed this weekend, they can extend the gap on their fellow promotion rivals.

The Millers’ clash at the Abbey Stadium kicks-off at 3:00pm tomorrow afternoon, as they are hosted by 16th-placed Cambridge United.