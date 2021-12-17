Blackburn Rovers have recalled young goalkeeper Aidan Dowling from his loan spell with non-league side Lancaster City, it has emerged.

Blackburn Rovers youngster Dowling has been spending time away from Ewood Park this season in a bid to pick up senior game time away from the Championship club.

The 19-year-old has spent spells with Halifax Town and Lancaster City so far this season, getting some first-team experience under his belt after putting pen to paper on his first professional deal with Rovers during the summer.

Now, as per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn have decided to recall Dowling.

The report states that the young shot-stopper has returned to further bolster their goalkeeping options.

Tony Mowbray’s goalkeeping situation

As it stands, Blackburn Rovers are facing somewhat of a selection conundrum heading into this weekend’s clash with Birmingham City.

Thomas Kaminski has spent the last two games on the sidelines through a stomach injury, with Aynsley Pears stepping in. In his two Championship outings for Rovers, Pears has managed to keep two clean sheets, also seeing out a clean sheet when Kaminski came off injured vs Stoke City at the end of November.

Dowling is yet to make an appearance for Blackburn’s first-team and has only one appearance for the club’s U23s. Much of his game time while with the Championship club has come for the U18s, keeping four clean sheets in 15 outings for the youngsters.