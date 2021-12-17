Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Gio Bellagambi has joined Brighouse Town on loan.

Huddersfield Town have announced the move on their official club website this afternoon.

Bellagambi, 20, has linked up with the non-league side on a one-month deal.

The Terriers have given him the green light to head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Read: Huddersfield Town unlikely to loan out defender to Yorkshire rivals

Career to date

Bellagambi started his career at Lambeth Tigers before Huddersfield swooped to sign him in 2018.

He has since been a regular for the Yorkshire side at various youth levels over the past three years and was actually on the bench for Carlos Coberan’s side in a Championship fixture against Swansea City earlier in this campaign.

The London-born stopper is currently a key player for the Terriers’ B team but has been given the green light to head to Brighouse to get some games over the hectic estive period.

Bellagambi is no stranger to a loan move away and has also had spells at Ramsbottom United, Ebbsfleet United and Stalybridge Celtic over recent times.

New temporary home

Brighouse play their football in the Northern Premier League East Division and sit 10th in the league table after a pretty solid first-half of the season.

They play Dunston UTS this weekend and Bellegambi is in line to make his debut.

His parent club Huddersfield are due to play Bristol City at home tomorrow.