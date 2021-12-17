After a fantastic run of form which saw them climb to the top of the Championship, Bournemouth have hit a stumbling block and are now without a win in their last five league matches.

After seemingly beginning to run away with Fulham at the top of the Championship, Bournemouth’s recent poor run of form could potentially see them drop out of the top two this weekend if they lose to Middlesbrough and West Brom beat Barnsley tonight.

It is not only the results which have been concerning for the Cherries recently but it has also been the performances. Bournemouth will be looking to get back into winning ways this weekend when they travel to the Riverside and take on Middlesbrough on Saturday at 12:30.

Team news

Phillip Billing could return to the Bournemouth squad after missing their fixture against Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Scott Parker has revealed that Billing has trained with the squad in the lead-up to the game against Middlesbrough.

Jefferson Lerma will be missing for the Cherries as he continues to serve his suspension.

The Bournemouth manager has also revealed that Jordan Zemura, Junior Stanislas, and Lloyd Kelly have all trained this week following their respective injuries.

Parker also confirmed that Adam Smith underwent surgery last week and is now on his road to recovery, and he is expected to be out for several weeks.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Zemura

Cahill

Kelly (C)

Stacey

Marcondes

Cook

Christie

Anthony

Solanke

Lowe

Lloyd Kelly and Zemura will likely return to Bournemouth’s starting lineup if they are deemed fit enough.

Ben Pearson will also likely be dropped from the starting XI after he scored an own goal last weekend and was taken off after just 49 minutes.

Bournemouth have been struggling recently going forward so to bring Marcondes into their midfield three should see Bournemouth create more chances going forward which has been needed recently.

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon.