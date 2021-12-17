Charlton Athletic have appointed Johnnie Jackson as their new permanent boss.

Charlton Athletic have finally handed him the full-time role after his impressive spell in caretaker charge.

Jackson, 39, took over from Nigel Adkins at the end of October.

He has since lost just once in the league during his time at the helm.

‘Passion for the club’….

The Addicks’ owner, Thomas Sandgaard, has told the club’s official club website:

“We have all seen the impact Johnnie has had since he took over. You can see that in the results, which have been excellent, and in the performance – the team are pressing with intensity, defending bravely and moving the ball quickly in possession. He’s doing an amazing job.

“Johnnie has a passion for the club, a connection with supporters, players and staff and a real knowledge of the game, so I’m delighted that he’s our new permanent manager.”

Fans favourite

Jackson spent nine years as a player with Charlton and made 279 appearances before hanging up his boots.

He has since delved into the coaching world and worked under Lee Bowyer before Adkins.

The promising coach has grasped his opportunity at the Valley with both hands and will be excited for the future.

Interesting contract

Jackson has been handed a deal that will automatically renew at the end of each of the next two seasons depending on how well the club are doing.

His first game in permanent charge will be Plymouth Argyle away tomorrow.