Birmingham City travel to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this weekend.

Lee Bowyer’s side travel to the in-form side tomorrow afternoon, with the Blues looking to earn their first away win since October.

Currently sat 15th in the Championship, Birmingham are without a win in their previous two after losing to Millwall and letting slip a 2-0 lead at home to Cardiff City last weekend.

Victory tomorrow at Ewood Park could see them move only five points clear of the play-offs spot and earn them their eighth win of the campaign.

Birmingham City team news

As per Birmingham Mail, duo Ryan Woods and Gary Gardner are available for selection following their suspensions.

Defender Maxime Colin is also available. for the trip to Blackburn following two months out of action with an Achilles problem.

Bowyer has claimed the French defender may not start after a couple of months out.

Predicted XI

Sarkic (GK)

Sanderson

Roberts

Friend

Graham

Woods

Sunjic

Pedersen

McGree

Jutkiewicz

Deeney

In last weeks 2-2 draw with Cardiff, Scott Hogan struggled and was replaced 78 minutes in after touching the ball only 12 times. Against a strong and robust defence, partnering Troy Deeney with Lukas Jutkiewicz may work in Birmingham’s favour.

Having Woods back may mean 17-year-old Jordan James stint in the starting line-up come to an end, but the teenager has done more than enough to warrant more first team minutes.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday – a win could hand Birmingham their first win at Blackburn since 2013.