Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed the club will not be pursuing a January move for AFC Wimbledon full-back Nesta Guinness-Walker.

Portsmouth are among the sides to have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon star Nesta Guinness-Walker this season.

Pompey’s links with the left-sided ace emerged earlier this month (The Sun on Sunday, 12.12.21, pg. 63), while Championship trio Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town were all said to be keen during November.

Now, amid the links with Guinness-Walker, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has moved to make his club’s stance clear.

As quoted by The News, Cowley has admitted that the Dons ace is the type of player the club would be looking at but insisted Guinness-Walker is not someone they will be pursuing a move for.

Here’s what Cowley had to say:

“He’s a player we know well, who has come from Met Police originally and now gone to Wimbledon and done really well. I’ve watched him play left-back and he played centre-half against Wycombe in their last game and did really well. “But, no, there’s no truth in it (talk of a Pompey bid).”

Portsmouth’s January agenda

With the January transfer window on the horizon, Danny Cowley’s plans will be starting to fall into place as he looks to bolster his Portsmouth squad for the second half of the season.

Pompey’s options at centre-back have been stretched so far this season, so you’d expect they would be looking to add another body or two to that area of the pitch.

It will be interesting to see how the month pans out, with the January transfer window sure to throw up some challenging scenarios for clubs up and down the Football League ladder.