With Otis Khan’s short-term contract at Walsall is edging closer to its expiry date, what is the latest on the winger’s situation?

Khan, 26, is currently playing for the 11th team of his career after joining the Saddlers on a short-term deal in October following his release from Tranmere Rovers.

The winger has played seven times for Matt Taylor’s side, scoring twice and assisting once since joining in October.

Taylor has recently urged Khan to keep displaying good performances to earn himself a further extension, with the Saddlers boss calling Khan a “good footballer”.

Following the recent 3-0 win over Colchester United, where Khan grabbed the spotlight with two goals and an assist, Khan stated his calmness around the situation by saying he doesn’t deal with that stuff and spoke about his focus on playing games.

The winger has handed Taylor a decision to make in the winger spot at the Banks’s Stadium, with Kieran Phillips selected more often this season.

If Khan can continue the fine form demonstrated in the win over Colchester, securing his services past January will be Walsall’s list for the busy month.

Do Walsall need to keep Khan?

Yes, they do. Khan’s time on the pitch has been limited so far this season due to Phillips’ nice start to the season, but his eclectic pace and eye for goal is a must in League Two.

Alongside Brendan Kiernan and Tyrese Shade, the West Midlands club have quality out wide. Taylor’s pattern of playing a 4-2-3-1 means his wide players are vital.

Keeping Khan within the squad ahead of the second half of the season could be the difference between Walsall making a late dash for the play-offs or not.