Blackburn Rovers will look to continue their fine run of form when they face Birmingham City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Last weekend, Blackburn Rovers pulled off the result of the weekend when they shocked the Championship by beating high-flying Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium. Rovers will be looking to build on that big win when they come up against Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham on Saturday.

If Rovers manage to get three points against Birmingham and other results go their way, they could find themselves as high as 3rd-place and just one point outside of the automatic promotion places.

Team news

The main talking point in the lead-up to this fixture has been the fitness of Thomas Kaminski. The Belgian goalkeeper has been missing for the last couple of weeks due to an abdominal muscle injury and could return in this fixture. Tony Mowbray revealed last week that Kaminski was close but he wouldn’t be risked for the fixture against Bournemouth.

Rovers will also be without one unnamed player due to testing positive for COVID-19 during the week. They will also be without another unnamed player due to being a close contact with the player who tested positive.

Ryan Nyambe will seemingly be touch and go for this fixture as he underwent a scan during the week after he was forced to be substituted against Bournemouth but he has trained this week.

Scott Wharton will also be available for Rovers after being substituted against Bournemouth due to a non-COVID-19 related illness issue.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Nyambe

Lenihan (C)

Van Hecke

Wharton

Pickering

Travis

Rothwell

Buckley

Brereton Diaz

Khadra

If Nyambe is as close as Mowbray suggests, then he should be good to go for this fixture which could see Rovers start with the same team as they fielded against Bournemouth last weekend.

It’s a strong side with a potent attacking threat and against a Birmingham City side that have conceded conceded plenty of goals in patches this season, it could swing the tie in favour of the home side.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.