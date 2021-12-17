Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith is facing “some weeks” on the sidelines after undergoing a successful operation, manager Scott Parker has confirmed.

Bournemouth man Adam Smith has missed much of this season through injury before returning to the side in the Cherries’ 1-1 draw with Fulham at the start of this month.

However, the 30-year-old was sidelined once again as Scott Parker’s side faced Blackburn Rovers last weekend.

Smith suffered a recurrence of the knee injury that had kept him out earlier in the season, and now it has been confirmed that the former Spurs man has undergone surgery on the injury.

As quoted by the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Bournemouth boss Parker has confirmed the surgery has been successful, though Smith is facing “some weeks” on the sidelines.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He’s had surgery now.

“He’s come out of the surgery and surgery went really well.

“He’ll be some weeks. We won’t be seeing him until the New Year and after that really. He’s on his road to recovery now. He’ll be fine, he’ll come through this.”

Who will feature in his absence?

Smith filled in at left-back in the game against Fulham amid Jordan Zemura’s absence, so an injury to him could open the door for Leif Davis to get a run in the side.

Robbie Brady filled in against Blackburn though, with Davis remaining on the bench.

As for the right-hand side, Jack Stacey will likely continue his run in the side, while Chris Mepham has also filled in at right-back when called upon, though his favoured position is in the heart of defence.