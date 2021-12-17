Charlton Athletic fans have delivered their verdict on the appointment of Johnnie Jackson as manager on a full-time basis.

Following the sacking of Nigel Adkins earlier this season, Charlton Athletic legend Johnnie Jackson stepped up to take up the manager’s role on a caretaker basis.

Since then, Jackson has only cemented his place in supporters’ hearts further. The former midfielder has guided the Addicks back up the League One table after an abysmal start to the season, with the club now sat in 11th place after 22 games.

Now, Charlton Athletic have confirmed the appointment as the club’s manager on a full-time basis.

As announced on Friday, Jackson takes the reigns on a permanent basis after enjoying the most successful start any Charlton manager has made ever.

Jackson, 39, has penned a deal that will see his contract automatically renewed at the end of the next two seasons based on on-pitch success.

The decision to name Jackson as manager on a permanent basis has been a popular one among supporters, many of whom think the decision should have been made earlier.

Charlton Athletic fans moved to have their say on Twitter, saying:

Crying tears of joy #cafc — Suzy Stevens (@Suzyjoanstevens) December 17, 2021

This is class. Lump in the throat stuff ⚪️🔴 — Alex Rogans (@RogDog_CAFC) December 17, 2021

Last Christmas, I gave you my heart

But the very next day, you gave it away

This year, to save me from tears

I'll give it to Johnnie Jackson ❤️❤️❤️ #cafc #coyr https://t.co/bNRr7SoPDc — cheryl ♥️ (@cherylg1978) December 17, 2021

Totally deserved. What a bloke. Proper Charlton in the driving seat again 😍 #cafc https://t.co/LY9sfujTBr — Lewis Neary (@LewisNeary_) December 17, 2021