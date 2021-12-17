Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has said there has been no change in the situation regarding Owen Dale’s situation at the club heading into the January transfer window.

Blackpool struck an agreement over a loan to buy deal with Crewe Alexandra for Owen Dale during the summer transfer window.

His move came after an impressive campaign in League One with the Railwaymen, managing 12 goals and three assists in 48 outings across all competitions.

However, after a slow start to life at Bloomfield Road, it has been claimed that the Tangerines could look to lower the fee they agreed to pay for Dale when the move becomes permanent in the January transfer window.

Now, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has provided insight into the situation.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Critchley stated that he doesn’t think there has been any change since striking the initial deal for Dale in the summer. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Yeah as far as I know the situation is still the same, I’ve not heard anything different.

“As far as I know the situation with Owen is the same as it was on deadline day, what we did then is still the same.”

Dale’s season so far

So far this season, the forward has featured only seven times in the Championship, so he will be determined to add more as the season progresses.

Dale has shown flashes of what he’s capable of, scoring and providing an assist off the bench in his first outing for the club against Reading back in October. He has seen an increased amount of game time in recent weeks too, stating in the last three Championship games against Birmingham City, Luton Town and Derby County.

Able to feature on either wing, it will be interesting to see if Dale can maintain a spot in Critchley’s starting XI as the busy festive fixture schedule continues.