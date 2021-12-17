Since joining Swansea City in the summer on loan from Liverpool, Rhys Williams has found it extremely difficult to break into the Swansea first-team and has only played five Championship games so far this season.

When Williams joined Swansea on loan from Liverpool in the summer, it seemed that the Swans had pulled off a really good bit of business as Williams featured quite a lot for Liverpool last season both in the Champions League and the Premier League.

However, Williams has been unable to maintain his place in the Swansea team when given the chance. This could be down to the system which Swansea play as their centre-backs get a lot of the ball and need a fair bit of pace.

Recently, Swansea’s sporting director Mark Allen revealed that in the coming weeks there will be conversations between Williams, Swansea, and Liverpool over the future of the defender.

Allen said: “Is it working out for the individual? Is it working out for the team? Is it working out for the club that’s loaning him? Do they think there’s a better loan available for them? All of those will be factors now, and we’ll be speaking to Liverpool in the coming weeks with regards to Rhys.”

With Williams’ form and inability to stay in Swansea’s starting XI, it probably would not be surprising to see Williams recalled back to Liverpool in January and loaned out to another Championship club.

In light of the news that Williams could be getting recalled back to Liverpool in January, Swansea have recently been linked to defenders such as Harry Darling and Jack Simpson.

Another factor that may indicate that Williams could be on his way back to Liverpool is that according to reports, the Reds will be looking to sell Nat Phillips in January who featured a lot alongside Williams last season in the midst of Liverpool’s injury crisis.